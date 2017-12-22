SJFD Battles Early Morning House Fire

The St. Joseph Fire Department battled a structure fire at a home early Thursday morning.

The house fire happened at 607 N. 12th street at 7 a.m.

No injuries from the fire were reported but the family's dog passed away.

SJFD says the home suffered significant fire, smoke and water damage but they say the situation could have been a lot worse and wants the public to be aware of the seriousness of space heaters when not properly used.

"Space heaters are never a good thing when you use brown and white extension cords. You are begging for a fire if you use those extension cords," SJFD Battalion Chief Russell Moore said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.