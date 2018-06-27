SJFD Receives Two Fire Station Upgrades

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.- After almost 100 years, St. Joseph Fire Department is getting two needed upgrades.

"The stations that we're replacing actually housed horses," Fire Chief Mike Dalsing said. "They were built on how far a horse could run."

"Probably been the mid-70s since we got a new station, so yeah we're excited to get this going," Fire prevention chief Kenny Cordonnier said.

After community volunteer's voted, $5 million from Capital Improvement Project funds have built two new stations to replace Stations 9 and 11.

"The CIP itself is not just important to the whole city it's really important to us as a department," Dalsing said.

The new placement of the stations will allow better access to areas like Deer Park and Hendricks Heights.

"Our response times will be better, which will make our service better," Cordonnier said.

"We'll be able to serve the people in the southern parts of the city," Dalsing said. "We've never been able to get down there in a five minute response and now we'll have that."

The new stations will keep firefighters safer. Stations 9 and 11 were outdated and simple things like parking were considered dangerous.

"You can not see anything backing in, it's like backing into a cave," Cordonnier said.

Firefighters said the new stations will allow them to be better prepared to serve St. Joseph.

"With these two new stations and with the next CIP if the city passes, we'll be able to build a third station out near the college and that will allow us to reach almost every area of the city with a five minute response," Dalsing said. "Thats what the goal is, to be able to give everyone in the city a five minute response time."

The official open house of the two new fire stations will take place in mid-July.