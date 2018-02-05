SJPD Bridges Gap Between Department and Local Businesses

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A new project, aimed at keeping local businesses safer, brought area companies and the St. Joseph Police Department together.

"This is for the greater good, and we're trying to reach out to the community and local businesses. Know who the contacts are," Detective Jeremy Peters, Electronic Crime Unit, said.

The project is titled Cops and Companies Tackling Violence (CCTV). The mission is to bridge the gap between SJPD and local businesses by having these companies work alongside the department to provide quick access to surveillance footage.

"It allows the Police Department to potentially respond quicker," Patt Lilly, President and CEO of St. Joe Chamber of Commerce, said. "It allows the business the potential for greater security than they currently have."

Peters said obtaining camera footage from businesses in person can take a couple of hours for the department. With this project, SJPD hopes to cut that time in half.

"Two hours is a long time out of an eight hour work day just trying to get video evidence. So, we've tried to better that process as much as possible," Peters said. "We make the request and the video comes into us."

Peters said he plans on working alongside the businesses to find the best place to install surveillance cameras to get the greatest view. This will allow companies to pick up not only their own business, but surrounding ones as well.

"If they're linked in with this project it helps their neighbor, and their neighbor's camera will help them all across town," Peters said.

The Chamber of Commerce said they speak to area businesses who report burglaries and robberies often. Lilly encourages area companies to think about being a part of the project.

"I think there's that perception that there is more crime and more concern about it, and that's certainly the case with the business community," Lilly said. "I think programs like this go a long way in trying to address that."

Anyone interesting in joining the project can contact Detective Peters by calling 816-271-5337.