SJPD Investigating Armed Robbery at Gas Station

St. Joseph, Mo.- The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at U.S. Oil.
According to police, the armed robbery took place at 12:24 Tuesday morning at U.S. Oil at 22nd and Messanie.
Police said an employee was leaving the store with a bank bag and was robbed by a suspect, who was armed with a gun.
The suspect got away in a SUV.
No one was hurt in the robbery.
The SJPD is still investigating.
Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-238-TIPS.
