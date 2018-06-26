SJPD Investigating Armed Robbery at Gas Station

St. Joseph, Mo.- The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at U.S. Oil.

According to police, the armed robbery took place at 12:24 Tuesday morning at U.S. Oil at 22nd and Messanie.

Police said an employee was leaving the store with a bank bag and was robbed by a suspect, who was armed with a gun.

The suspect got away in a SUV.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

The SJPD is still investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-238-TIPS.