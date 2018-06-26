Clear

SJPD Investigating Armed Robbery at Gas Station

The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at U.S. Oil.

Posted: Jun. 26, 2018 9:53 AM
Updated: Jun. 26, 2018 10:21 AM

According to police, the armed robbery took place at 12:24 Tuesday morning at U.S. Oil at 22nd and Messanie. 

According to police, the armed robbery took place at 12:24 Tuesday morning at U.S. Oil at 22nd and Messanie. 

Police said an employee was leaving the store with a bank bag and was robbed by a suspect, who was armed with a gun. 

The suspect got away in a SUV. 

No one was hurt in the robbery.

The SJPD is still investigating. 

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-238-TIPS.

We are once again waking up to showers and thunderstorms across northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas this morning. Our Tuesday will be another day we could see a few storms during the afternoon with high temperatures warming back up to near average in the middle 80s.
