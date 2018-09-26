UPDATE: SJPD arrest 3 in connection to manhole explosion

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph Police Department have arrested three men in connection to the explosion near 22nd and Messanie on Tuesday morning.
According to witnesses living in the neighborhood, the loud explosion went off just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.
One witness said he saw a man light an object and throw it into the manhole.
Multiple witnesses said they saw the man who allegedly set off the explosion run around the corner wearing a red and white striped jersey.
Police say no one was hurt in the explosion.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 238-TIPS.
