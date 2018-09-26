Clear

UPDATE: SJPD arrest 3 in connection to manhole explosion

The St. Joseph Police Department have arrested three men in connection to the explosion near 22nd and Messanie on Tuesday morning.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph Police Department have arrested three men in connection to the explosion near 22nd and Messanie on Tuesday morning.

According to witnesses living in the neighborhood, the loud explosion went off just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

One witness said he saw a man light an object and throw it into the manhole.

Multiple witnesses said they saw the man who allegedly set off the explosion run around the corner wearing a red and white striped jersey.

Police say no one was hurt in the explosion.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 238-TIPS.

A cold front has passed through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri bringing us cooler air as we are waking up to lows in the 40s this morning so you'll need the jacket as you're heading out the door. For your Wednesday, we'll have lots of sunshine and cool down as high pressure takes over. High temperatures will only be in the upper 60s.
