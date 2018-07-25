Clear

SJPD hosts youth camp

The St. Joseph Police Department hosts youth camp.

Posted: Jul. 25, 2018 10:57 AM
Posted By: Dane Hawkins
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- The St. Joseph Police Department hosts youth camp- St. Joseph Police "Cops Care Youth Camp."

The St. Joseph Police Department hosts youth camp.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Cameron
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Fairfax
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
After a quiet start to the workweek, some changes are in the forecast as we head into the second half of the workweek. We'll start off our Wednesday with lots of sunshine, but we'll see an increase in clouds as our next storm system approaches. Expect better chances of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. High temperatures will be near 90 on Wednesday and then really cool down into the lower 80s on Thursday once our cold front passes.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events