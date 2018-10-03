'Coffee with a Cop' event brings law enforcement, community together

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Usually coffee is beverage of choice to start a busy day, but on Wednesday, it was a drink to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.

"It was just a good opportunity to say good morning to folks, give them the opportunity to ask questions," SJPD Chief Chris Connally said.

During this year's Coffee with a Cop day at the North Belt McDonald's , St. Joseph Police had coffee and a conversation with community members.

"It's a very nice thing that they're coming here," Community member George Fountain said.

Officers from the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department and Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol also took part in the Coffee with a Cop event.

"We don't just work on the interstates," Trooper Valen Selsor said. "We work in the cities as well and we work where we're needed. It's important to us that we're approachable. We want people to know they can come and talk to us if they have any questions or concerns.

The St. Joseph Police Department plans to have another community outreach event in the near future.