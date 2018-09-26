Update: Missing girl found safe

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph Police Department says they have safely found a missing 10-year-old girl
According to SJPD, Kiera Renae Mackley was last seen in the area of 1014 S. 12th Street, but was discovered a short time later.
Mackley is 4'9", weighs around 90 lbs.
