Update: Missing girl found safe

The St. Joseph Police Department is no longer searching for a missing 10-year-old girl. She was found safe.

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 6:57 PM
Updated: Sep. 25, 2018 7:34 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph Police Department says they have safely found a missing 10-year-old girl

According to SJPD, Kiera Renae Mackley was last seen in the area of 1014 S. 12th Street, but was discovered a short time later.

Mackley is 4'9", weighs around 90 lbs. 

A cold front has passed through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri bringing us cooler air as we are waking up to lows in the 40s this morning so you'll need the jacket as you're heading out the door. For your Wednesday, we'll have lots of sunshine and cool down as high pressure takes over. High temperatures will only be in the upper 60s.
