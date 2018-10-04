Clear

Police working train derailment Thursday morning

The St. Joseph Police Department is working the scene of a train derailment Thursday morning.

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 7:12 AM
Updated: Oct. 4, 2018 7:47 AM

(ST. JOSEP, Mo.)— The St. Joseph Police Department is working the scene of a train derailment Thursday morning.

According to the SJPD, drivers and patrons need to avoid the area 500 Southwest Lower Lake Road, west of Animal Control, due to a train derailment. 

KQ2 will provide more details as they become available. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 37°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 43°
Cameron
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 39°
Fairfax
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 38°
A strong cold front has moved through the area. We are waking up to much cooler temperatures this Thursday morning in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Our Thursday will start on a dry note but with mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances increase late Thursday as warm front passes through. Highs will only be near 60.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events