Police working train derailment Thursday morning

(ST. JOSEP, Mo.)— The St. Joseph Police Department is working the scene of a train derailment Thursday morning.
According to the SJPD, drivers and patrons need to avoid the area 500 Southwest Lower Lake Road, west of Animal Control, due to a train derailment.
KQ2 will provide more details as they become available.
