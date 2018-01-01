SJSD Board Reviews Search Firm's Recommendations for Superintendent

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Board of Education for the St. Joseph School District on Monday night took its first look at candidates interested in becoming the new superintendent of schools.

During a closed, executive session board meeting at district headquarters board members met with representatives from School Exec Connect, the Minneapolis-based search firm the board hired to assist them in their search.

From 27 original applicants, School Exec Connect presented the board with information and video presentations from seven who they said stood out from the rest.

SOT: Lori Prussman, SJSD Board of Education: "(School Exec Connect) did their due diligence and they have talked to references and we all feel very confident they have brought us some really amazing people," said board member Lori Prussman.

Prussman says of those seven candidates, five will be invited for in-person interviews to be held in St. Jospeh on Saturday, January 13.

Board president Martin Rucker says he likes the characteristics of the candidates that were brought forward.

"Passion for education, passion for community involvement and looking to help us mend our trust issues with the community," Rucker said.

Rucker says that after the interviews on Saturday, three finalists will be asked back on more time for more interviews and meetings with students, staff and others.

The board hopes to have a successful candidate selected next month.

Current superintendent Robert Newhart has announced he will be stepping down at the end of this school year.