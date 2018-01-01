Salvation Army Falls Short on 2017 Red Kettle Campaign Goal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The holidays are over which means the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign has come to an end.

Scroll for more content...

The organization set their campaign goal this year at $350,000. Unfortunately, the Salvation Army didn't quite hit the mark.

Altogether, the organization raised $290,500, or about 83 percent of their overall goal.

The Salvation Army said being short by almost $60,000 will have an impact on them.

"When we are short $60,000 of our campaign - already on a shoe string budget - it hurts," Major Abe Tamayo, Salvation Army, said. "So we just ask the community again to think - to reconsider a gift."

The organization's Booth Center is still at full capacity.

The Salvation Army will also be open on Sundays throughout the winter from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as a cold weather shelter.