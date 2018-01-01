wx_icon Saint Joseph 30°

wx_icon Maryville 25°

wx_icon Savannah 25°

wx_icon Cameron 28°

wx_icon Fairfax 23°

Clear
Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts

Salvation Army Falls Short on 2017 Red Kettle Campaign Goal

The organization set their campaign goal this year at $350,000. Unfortunately, the Salvation Army didn't quite hit the mark.

Posted: Jan. 6, 2018 11:42 PM
Updated: Jan. 6, 2018 11:43 PM
Posted By: Brooke Anderson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The holidays are over which means the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign has come to an end.

Scroll for more content...

The organization set their campaign goal this year at $350,000. Unfortunately, the Salvation Army didn't quite hit the mark.

Altogether, the organization raised $290,500, or about 83 percent of their overall goal.

The Salvation Army said being short by almost $60,000 will have an impact on them.

"When we are short $60,000 of our campaign - already on a shoe string budget - it hurts," Major Abe Tamayo, Salvation Army, said. "So we just ask the community again to think - to reconsider a gift."

The organization's Booth Center is still at full capacity. 

The Salvation Army will also be open on Sundays throughout the winter from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as a cold weather shelter.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events