(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Salvation Army bell ringers swung their bells for the last time this holiday season.

Saturday was the organizations last push to reach their fundraiser goal of $350,000. In the end, the Salvation Army raised a total of $270,000.

"It'll help the Salvation Army be able to avoid having to cut any kinds of programs or having to come up with other options," JoAnne Thompson, bell ringer, said. "You know, we don't want to lose any of the children's programs."

The organization received an anonymous donation of $20,000. The same donor also agreed to give an additional $20,000 if the charity could raise $20,000 on their own by the end of December.

"I don't know if we're going to reach that goal, but we'll give it our best shot," Major Abe Tamayo, Salvation Army, said. "We're hopeful of course of reaching that."

Thompson said after six years of bell ringing for the Salvation Army, she feels it's become a Christmas tradition.

"I don't know what I would do during the holiday season if I wasn't bell ringing," Thompson said. "You know, because it's become such a habit so to speak."

This year, the organization said they had 1,225 volunteers ringing for 1,889 hours out of the holiday season.

"I'm kinda sad. It's been a long hard season. They always are. Long hours and many days, but it's always kind of a sad end to that period," Tamayo said.

For anyone interested in donating to the Salvation Army, here are the ways you can do so:

The Salvation Army

602 Messanie Street

Saint Joseph, MO 64502

Online giving:

www.donatestjoe.com

Text STJOE to 41444