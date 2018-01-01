Savannah Student Killed in Double Fatality Accident

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Two people were killed and one seriously injured after a head-on collision on U.S. 59 Highway Wednesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kendell Delp, 18, a student of Savannah High School and Landon Smith, 18, of Amazonia, Mo. were both killed in the accident.

Landon's younger brother Cole Smith, 12, was taken to Mosaic Life Care before being transferred to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City by air for serious injuries.

According to the highway patrol's crash report, just after 11 a.m. this morning, Delp was traveling westbound on U.S. 59 in his 1999 Dodge Dakota pickup while Smith was traveling eastbound on 59 in his 1997 Dodge Dakota.

Delp's vehicle crossed the centerline and went off the left side of the road. In an attempt to avoid Delp's pickup, Smith swerved and went off the right side of the road and instead hit head-on.

Both vehicles came to rest on the south side of the highway.

Both Delp and Smith were pronounced dead at the scene by the Andrew County Coroner.

Troopers confirmed that all were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.