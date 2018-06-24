Scattered Showers and Storms Today



After a quiet stretch of weather, things become more active on Sunday. Expect scattered showers and storms for much of the day, mainly during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

As for tonight, computer models have shifted things to the south just a bit. Current thinking is that we will see storms develop to the west later tonight and move into the area. There are uncertainties with timing and strength of these storms as they move in. The Storm Prediction Center does still have the entire area in a "Marginal" risk for severe weather late this evening into tonight. Bottom line: watch out for showers and storms this afternoon and be weather aware for potential severe weather tonight. The KQ2 Weather team will be monitoring the forecast and will provide updates throughout the day.

Storm chances continue into Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the 80s. Both days could see a few strong to severe storms. For the rest of the week, the weather does quiet down but we do heat back up. Expect highs in the 90s once again Wednesday through Saturday with sunny skies.

