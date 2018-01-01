Schiltterbahn Co-Owner Released from Jail

(WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Ks.) The co-owner of Schiltterbahn Waterpark who was indicted last month on several charges including reckless second degree murder appeared in court Thursday.

The charges stem from the death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab after he was decapitated while riding on the Verruckt waterslide in August 2016.

Jeff Henry was booked into the Wyandotte County jail and was released after posting a $500,000 bond. Henry has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Two other men, John Schooley and Tyler Austin Miles, are also facing criminal charges.