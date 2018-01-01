Clear

Schiltterbahn Co-Owner Released from Jail

Jeff Henry was booked into the Wyandotte County jail and was released after posting a $500,000 bond.

Posted: Apr. 5, 2018 4:50 PM
Updated: Apr. 5, 2018 4:50 PM

(WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Ks.) The co-owner of Schiltterbahn Waterpark who was indicted last month on several charges including reckless second degree murder appeared in court Thursday.

The charges stem from the death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab after he was decapitated while riding on the Verruckt waterslide in August 2016.

Jeff Henry was booked into the Wyandotte County jail and was released after posting a $500,000 bond. Henry has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Two other men, John Schooley and Tyler Austin Miles, are also facing criminal charges.

Skies are set to clear up into early Saturday morning. Along with the brisk northerly winds, temperatures will drop to near record lows in the upper teens. The record low for April 7th is 19 degrees that was set back in 2007, so we could set a new one come Saturday morning.
