School Board Updates District Policies for Next School Year

(St.Joseph,MO) Monday evening the St.Joseph School District Board of Education passed several policies to set the stage for the next school year.

District policies regarding Dyslexia screenings and suicide awareness were adopted to fulfill state requirements. The board also made adjustments to is policy for At-Risk students to be compliant with the education guidlines passed down from the state legislature.

“One of the three functions of the school board, one of the most important jobs is to set policy. A lot of laws were handed down affecting public education this year by our legislature, so we approved a lot of policies tonight to make sure we were in compliance with state law,” Board President Seth Wright said.

The board also approved the appointment of Gabe Edger as the new board treasurer. Edger was not in attendance for the meeting, but will begin his new job as Finance Director on July 1 along with new superintendent Doug Van Zyl.

The board will host a special session on Thursday, July 19 to finalize additional policies and schedule board meeting times for the 2018-2019 school year.