Clear

School Board Updates District Policies for Next School Year

St.Joseph School Board adjusts policies for next school year.

Posted: Jun. 26, 2018 12:03 AM
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

(St.Joseph,MO) Monday evening the St.Joseph School District Board of Education passed several policies to set the stage for the next school year.
District policies regarding Dyslexia screenings and suicide awareness were adopted to fulfill state requirements. The board also made adjustments to is policy for At-Risk students to be compliant with the education guidlines passed down from the state legislature.

Scroll for more content...

“One of the three functions of the school board, one of the most important jobs is to set policy. A lot of laws were handed down affecting public education this year by our legislature, so we approved a lot of policies tonight to make sure we were in compliance with state law,” Board President Seth Wright said.

The board also approved the appointment of Gabe Edger as the new board treasurer. Edger was not in attendance for the meeting, but will begin his new job as Finance Director on July 1 along with new superintendent Doug Van Zyl.

The board will host a special session on Thursday, July 19 to finalize additional policies and schedule board meeting times for the 2018-2019 school year.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
A few scattered showers and thunderstorms were found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Monday. Places to the north of St. Joseph saw some heavy rainfall and there is another chance tomorrow.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events