School Board Votes No to Tax Levy on April Ballot

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Monday, the St. Joseph School Board voted no to putting a 63 cent tax levy with a 10 year sunset clause on the April ballot.

Scroll for more content...

The levy was voted down 5-2, with only school board members Kappy Hodges and Dennis Snethen voting yes.

After the 63 cent tax levy was voted down, Snethen then made a motion to put a full Prop C waiver on the April ballot instead. This motion also failed in a 6-1 vote, with only Snethen voting yes.

Last November, voters said no on a $1.15 tax levy without a sunset clause that would have raised $11.5 million yearly in new funding for the district.

The district is currently in the process of cutting $8.5 million because of revenue shortages.

In December, the school board voted 6-1 to close Humboldt and Lake Contrary elementary schools at the end of this school year for the first round of cuts.

The board has not yet come up with a tax plan they feel would fit the need of the district and the voters would approve.