School District Begins Final Round of Interviews to Find Next Superintendent

The St. Joseph School District has begun final round of interviews to find the next Superintendent. The Board of Education kicked-off the first interview Saturday, January 20, with their first candidate Dr. Rebecca Albrecht.Albrecht is currently the Superintendent of the of Maryville R-II School District in Maryville, MO. Prior to accepting the position at Maryville, she was superintendent of Trenton School District and believes her experience with smaller districts have prepared her to work in a larger district like the St. Joseph.“By working in a smaller district you do so many things at the ground level, you have a very throughout knowledge and understanding of things such as building a budget. I’ve done that , so I feel that will benefit me in a larger district with a more in-depth understanding than some people who haven't done that would have,” Albrecht said.With the Board openly seeking someone to bring fresh ideas and re-establish public trust, Albrecht said if selected she would like to spend time developing a plan to suit the districts needs.“I think the first step is to investigate, to learn, to try to soak up all the knowledge that I have to try to make a plan that fits this district. Every district is unique; its resources are unique, its challenges are unique. I think the first portion of the superintendency should be to meet people, evaluate those resources and prioritize the challenges the district has and then work out a plan,” Albrecht said.Albrecht’s day included a tour of the city, followed by meetings with district administrators and educators. Later in the afternoon Albrecht met with members of the community to answer questions and explain her goals for the district.Kaye Hale-Langner was one of the parents sitting in on the community meeting with Albrecht.“She was well informed on the issues of the school district and also well educated in policies and practices in education in general,”Langner said.Aaron Duncan, candidates for the Board of Education, also sat in on Albrecht's community meeting.“I believe she is a very well qualified candidate, very well spoken. She seems to have some very positive ideas and ways on how she has moved prior school districts forward. I think she would have a good shot at being able to use those same techniques to move our school district forward,” Duncan said.Albrecht said the key to being successful in the Superintendent position would be developing relationships with teachers, students, parents and community members.“I think the key element in establishing those relationships is to just be the person that I am. I’m very honest, I have a lot of personal integrity and I try to treat people the right way, the way they need to be treated,” Albrecht said.Albrecht finished the day in a closed session, presenting her goals to the Board of Education and concluding with a brief interview.The School Board will interview two more candidates, Dr. William Cowling and Dr. Douglas Van Zyl on January 23 and 24. The next Superintendent will be named at the next School Board meeting in February.