School District Narrows Search for Next Superintendent

(ST. JOSEPH, M0.) The St.Joseph School District has narrowed the search for the next superintendent.

In a closed door meeting of the Board of Education five prospective candidates for the district superintendent position were interviewed.

Each candidate was given approximately one hour with the school board to discuss building community trust, leadership styles and determining what will be the best fit for the district.

“We had each one [candidate] come in and we had the board itself come together and ask questions consistent with what we thought we were looking for in a superintendent,” Rucker said. “Each candidate answered the same questions. We tried to remain consistent so no one would be given an advantage or to have a lesser advantage.”

Of the five candidates interviewed, three have been selected for the final round of interviews to be scheduled next week.

“We were talking about quality long-time educators. This that have worked their way up through the ranks, which is good. So they know what our staff is going through in all departments as opposed to just being an administrator,” School Board President Martin Rucker said.

The names of the final three candidates will be released after they have been notified of their selection to continue in the interview process.

“The school district is on an upwardly mobile direction and let’s hope the public will stand behind us and stick with us. We are trying to do the very best we can to make the right decision,” Rucker said.