Sculpture Walk Winners Announced

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The winners of the St. Joseph Sculpture Walk were announced at the event's opening reception on Friday.

"Out of Africa" took home first place. The sculpture of a 12-foot tall giraffe is located at the corner of 3rd and Edmond Streets in downtown St. Joseph. The sculpture is made entirely of stainless steel flat wire and was created by Dale Lewis from Hastings, Minnesota.

In second place, "The Peaceful Ruler." This horse sculpture was created out of re-purposed barbed wire and is on display in front of Security Bank at 6th and Edmond Streets. The creator is Jeff Best from Clare, Michigan.

In third place was Lee Leuning and Sherri Treeby with "World's Her Canvas," a clay and bronze sculpture of a five-year-old girl painting. This sculpture can be found on the corner of 7th and Felix Streets.

A total of 15 sculptures can be found across downtown St. Joseph, and are loaned to the Allied Arts Council for one year. All of these sculptors will be up for the People's Choice Awards.

Ballots for the People's Choice Awards are located at the Allied Arts Council office as well as at four ballot boxes around downtown.