Security Cameras Come to Krug Park

Krug Park to see new surveillance cameras installed by the end of the summer.

Posted: Jun. 21, 2018 7:30 PM
Updated: Jun. 21, 2018 7:36 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(St.Joseph,MO) Parks and Recreation Director Chuck Kempf said there's trouble at Krug Park.

"There's alcohol there, there's loud music," Kempf said.

Kempf said the park has often been the location for people involved in questionable behavior.

“It's very difficult behavior for us to deal with,” Kempf said.

To combat the problem, the Parks Department plans to install security cameras throughout the park grounds. Kempf said six cameras will cost the city approximately $19,000 and help local law enforcement monitor the park.

"They'll be in locations where we'll be able to help the police when we have something bad happen," Kempf said.

The cameras will provide surveillance to areas of the park that are hard to see with the naked eye, and be placed in areas where vehicles can be monitored.

"We are going to try and put cameras in places where we can identify vehicles, maybe get license plates and maybe get lucky once in a while and be able to identify a person," Kempf said.

The Parks Department said park goers should see the changes at the park take place quickly.

"We're hoping that it'll be in by the end of the summer," said Kempf.

The city hopes to expand the surveillance camera program to other parks in the area.

"Once we get the cameras at Krug Park, that will spur some interest in putting those at other parks in town," Kempf said.

After a rainy Thursday, a few showers are possible into Friday as cool temperatures stick around. Expect a mostly cloudy day on Friday as highs will be in the 70s.
