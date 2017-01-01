Semi Truck Plows into Side of Dearborn Trex Mart

(DEARBORN, Mo.) Employees at the Dearborn Trex Mart Convenience Store located just off I-29 got quite the surprise after a semi truck plowed into the side of the building.

The accident happened just after 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The Platte County Sheriff's Department said the truck was parked at a gas pump when the vehicle came out of gear and rolled into the building.

The semi truck hit the north side of the building where the Subway restaurant is located.

The semi driver was inside of the store at the time of the accident. The Sheriff's department said no injuries were reported.

The convenience store will remain open while repairs are made. However, the Subway restaurant will be closed until further notice.