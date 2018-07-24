Sen. McCaskill to introduce legislation following Table Rock Lake tragedy

(WASHINGTON) Sen. Claire McCaskill plans to introduce legislation in response to the Table Rock Lake duck boat tragedy.

Scroll for more content...

In a speech on the Senate floor Tuesday, McCaskill said she will work with the National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Coast Guard to draft legislation to increase the safety of amphibious vehicles like duck boats.

Seventeen people were killed last week on Table Rock Lake near Branson when a storm capsized a Ride the Ducks boat.

McCaskill said the new legislation is based on past recommendations following 1999 accident in Arkansas in which 13 people died when a duck boat sunk.

"We've had more than 40 deaths associated with duck boats since 1999, yet there has been little done to address the inherent dangers of these amphibious vehicles," McCaskill said. "The NTSB recommendations following the 1999 incident in Arkansas were pretty straightforward, but unfortunately nothing happened."

The recommendations include requiring amphibious vehicles to be equipped to stay afloat in the event of flooding, and additional interim measures such as removal of canopies and increased inspections until all vessels are upgraded.

Boats that are not compliant would be taken out of service until the meet safety standards.

"These recommendations are reasonable and commonsense," McCaskill said.

McCaskill said a full investigation into the incident at Table Rock Lake is expected to take a year or longer.