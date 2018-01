(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The ballot is set for the April St. Joseph School District Board of Education election.

Scroll for more content...

Seven candidates will be looking to fill the three open seats as Dennis Snethen and Martin Rucker will be stepping down while Larry Koch will be looking to be re-elected.

Koch joins incoming candidates Lute Atieh, Aaron Duncan, Lorrie Hollis, David Jordan, Kenneth Reeder and Seth Wright on the ballot.