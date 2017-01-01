Seven Traffic Fatalities Reported Over New Year's Holiday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that seven people died over the New Year's holiday counting period running from Friday, Dec. 29 until Monday, Jan. 1.



Troopers investigated 229 traffic crashes that included 77 injuries and five of the seven fatalities.

Additionally, 129 arrests were made for DWIs and 49 drug arrests during the 2018 New Year counting period. No boating crashes or drownings during the holiday.

Three traffic crashes fatalities occurred in Troop C, Weldon Spring, Mo. area, two traffic crashes fatalities occurred in Troop E, Poplar Bluff, Mo. area and one traffic crash fatality occurred in each of Troop G, Willow Spring, Mo. area and the Troop H, St. Joseph, Mo. area.

The Troop H accident occurred on Monday, Jan. 1 resulting in the death of Brandon Scott, 28, of Independence, Mo.

According to the Highway Patrol, Scott failed to stop at the intersection of Missouri Route A and Missouri Route H in Turney, Mo. in Clinton County.

The vehicle traveled off the edge of the intersection and struck a hedge post and came to rest on the driver's side. The Clinton County Coroner pronounced Scott dead at the scene, he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

During the 2017 New Year's holiday, Missouri law enforcement agencies reported 539 traffic crashes which injured 302 people. There were eight fatalities during the 2017 New Year's holiday counting period.