Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Thursday Morning

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8 am Thursday for Brown, Atchison & Doniphan Counties in northeast Kansas and for Buchanan, Andrew, Holt, Nodaway and Atchison Counties in northwest Missouri.

Posted: Jul. 19, 2018 4:25 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

A Wind Chill warning is in effect for the counties North of St. Joseph. Very cold air is moving into the area this afternoon with temperatures dropping through the day. Lows tonight will bottom out in the single digits to below zero.

Rain & storm chances will continue through Thursday morning before we start drying out by the afternoon with high temperatures really warming up into the middle 90s. It will be humid out there as well, making the heat index feel like the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. You'll want to be extra careful today to stay cool & hydrated if you are going to be outside. 

 The dry & sunny conditions will stick around heading into the weekend even into early next week, which is not good news for our severe to extreme drought situation. Sunny skies are expected Friday through at least next Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 80s. 

