Sheriff's Department Stresses Importance of Keeping Firearms Out of Children's Reach

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After the death of a two-year-old child, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department wants to remind people to keep firearms in a safe place, out of reach by children.

Between 2013 and 2015, more than 100 children were unintentionally shot and killed in Missouri, according to the Department of Social Services.

Sheriff Bill Puett, Buchanan County, said guns should be kept in a safe place - especially when children are in the home.

"We obviously suggest keeping them unloaded, keeping the ammunition in a separate location than the firearm and running some type of locking mechanism whether it's a long gun or a hand gun to keep that weapon safe," Puett said.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department offers gun locks to the public for free. No information is needed to obtain a lock.