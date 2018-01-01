Clear

Shippert Family Shares Their Story at Victim’s Rights Luncheon

Alissa Shippert's life was cut short in 2011 when she was murdered by a family friend. Thursday afternoon, her family spoke out against the violent act at the Victim's Rights Luncheon in Platte County.

Alissa Shippert’s life was cut short in 2011 when she was murdered by a family friend. Thursday afternoon, her family spoke out against violence at the Victim’s Rights Luncheon in Platte County.

Alissa’s sister Pam Clark spoke at the luncheon and said she remembers her sister as a free spirit who loved the outdoors.

"My sister was a free spirit so to speak. She always had a smile on her face, always cracking jokes, she was just such a beautiful person," Clark said.

Quintin O’Dell, was convicted for Alissa’s murder and an assault on another Missouri woman in December 2011 with life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Clark said it’s disturbing to think how close the family was to the man who murdered her sister.

"He knew my dad, he had been inside my dad's house. They went to school together. This is not somebody who you thought would do such a thing,” Clark said.

Dozens of people who have lost loved ones to violence gathered to share their experience. Clark said she will never stop missing her sister, but being surrounded by those who have been through similar situations brings her comfort.

"It's basically just bringing the community together," Clark said. "To know that you're not alone, to know that you can overcome it, so to speak."

Enjoy the beautiful spring weather today because some stormy weather is on the way as our next storm system is set to move in on Friday. Right now, there is a likely chance of thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday. The timing of this system needs to be watched as we could see a few strong to severe thunderstorms develop Friday afternoon and evening.
