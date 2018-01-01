Shooting in Midtown Sends One Man to Hospital

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A shooting in midtown sent one St. Joseph man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police responded to a call for a shooting at the 900 block of South 15th Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

Upon arriving at the scene police said they discovered a man on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was quickly transported to Mosaic Life Care.

Authorities said the severity of the victim's condition is unknown at this time.

No suspects have been identified. Police said the incident is still under investigation.

The name of the victim has not been released.