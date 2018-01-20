Showers Possible on Saturday and Sunday

We could see some drizzle on Saturday afternoon and evening, with some of the showers continuing into Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s while we'll reach the low 50s on Sunday. We have a decent chance to see showers on Sunday night as well.

Scroll for more content...



We'll drop into the upper 30s on Monday with a chance of both rain and snow, and breezy conditions. The low 40s are in store for Tuesday with partly cloudy skies.

We'll begin to climb again into the mid 40s on Wednesday and the upper 40s on Thursday and Friday, both with partly cloudy skies.