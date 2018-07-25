Showers and Storms in the Forecast

A few scattered showers are expected to move through the area this afternoon. Will continue a chance of rain overnight tonight, as well. A few storms could be on the strong side and produce some heavy rain and gusty winds. Lows will be in the 60s.

Over the next few days, temperatures will be much cooler with a few rain chances this weekend. On Thursday, isolated showers are possible during the morning hours and sunny skies expected during the evening. Highs will be in the low 80s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs once again in the low 80s.

Into the weekend, more rain chances are in the forecast on both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will only be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Next week, we dry out and warm back into the low to mid 80s.

