Showers for Sunday

We'll be looking at cloudy skies for Sunday with chances for showers throughout the day, along with some patchy fog around the area. Temperatures will cool off into the upper 40s on Monday with a chance for rain and snow showers.

We'll see the upper 30s on Tuesday and mid 40s on Wednesday, both with mostly sunny skies. We'll be back in the mid 50s on Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny skies for Thursday.

We could see more rain in the evening on Friday with windy conditions. That rain could linger into Saturday as we drop those highs back into the mid 40s.