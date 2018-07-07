Sliced Bread Day in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, MO
Saturday marked the 90 year anniversary of the invention of sliced bread. Chillicothe, the home of sliced bread, hosted a day-long event that celebrated the invention.
On July 7, 1928, the Chillicothe Baking Company became the first commercial bakery in the world to sell bread that was sliced with a machine. In honor of that, a full day of festivities filled downtown.
The day began with a french toast breakfast and 5k run. The rest of the activities included a parade, bread contest, bluegrass festival, and evening fireworks.
For organizers and the people of Chillicothe, this event was a great way to celebrate this slice of Missouri history.
