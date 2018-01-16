Annual Solutions Summit Honors Martin Luther King, Jr.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local organization honored the memory and accomplishments of Martin Luther King, Jr. by coming together and speaking about current minority issues.

"I have a dream today that our children, our black and white children, will walk hand in hand...," St. Joseph school teacher Barbara Bell echoed the words of Martin Luther King, Jr. in his 1963 speech.

It was all a part of the 4th annual MLK Solutions Summit hosted by MidCity Excellence Community Learning Center on Monday.

"It's important that we learn to resolve or reconcile our conflict," Kimberly Warren, MidCity Excellence founder, said. "I think that we can help decrease crime and decrease dropout."

The summit had two guest speakers: former NFL footbal player and St. Joseph native Martin "T" Rucker, and former SJSD teacher of the year and 2017-18 coach of the year Barbara Bell.

Each speaker focused on the impact Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. had on their lives.

"He [Martin Luther King, Jr.] moved the needle of progress so far forward, and even in a foundation - he made the foundation that we're still building upon today," Rucker said.

After the speakers, audience members were asked to participate in a group discussion. The discussion focused on how to respond to events or circumstances that may offend an individual or group of individuals.

"We've come a long way since Martin Luther King Jr., but we still have a long ways to go," Rucker said.

For more upcoming MidCity Excellence events, visit their website.