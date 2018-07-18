Some much needed rain across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday and it looks like we will see more rain and a few thunderstorms back in the forecast.
Rain chances will continue on Wednesday and Thursday as our next storm system passes through with highs in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees. We can get anywhere from a tenth to an inch or rain, but it won't be enough to relieve us from the drought we are in.
Beyond that, dry & sunny conditions return heading into the weekend. Sunny skies expected Friday through Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Some rain chances are in the forecast for Tuesday with temperatures warming up to near 90 degrees again.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- Some Rain Chances For Wednesday
- Rain Chances Increase Saturday
- Rain Chances Moving In
- Rain & Snow Chances for Weekend
- Rain returns on Wednesday
- Heavy Rain Possible for Wednesday
- Foggy Conditions & Rain Chances for Monday
- A Great Tuesday Before Rain Chances Return
- Rain & Storm Chances on the Way
- Another chance for rain on Tuesday