The South Central Buchanan County Fire Department will be getting a new look following Tuesday's election.

Residents in the area voted yes with 638, or 62.24 percent, votes to increase an already existing $0.28 tax levy to $0.38. The money from the levy will be used to build a new fire house in Faucett, and add about 1600 square feet to the fire house in Agency.

There were 387, or 37.76 percent, no votes.

There were six precincts, and a total of 1,025 votes.