Spring Returns This Workweek

Cloudy skies will remain for your Monday with a slight chance of a stray shower as our storm system that gave us some light snow on Sunday continues to move out of the region. The cloudy skies and light northwest winds will keep temperatures chilly in the middle 40s for highs. Once we get through today...Spring will be making a comeback with lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures for the rest of the week.

Posted: Apr. 9, 2018 7:03 AM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2018 8:17 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

It will finally start warming up to the upper 50s by Tuesday as high pressure takes over the Central U.S. It will also be a bit breezy as the southwest winds start picking up, gusting up to 20 miles per hour. We will get to the middle 70s by Wednesday and Thursday with lots of sunshine and into the lower 70s by Friday.

Right now, there is a chance of rain in the forecast for Friday evening as another storm system will push through the area, we could hear a few rumbles of thunder at times. It will be cooler behind the system for the weekend with highs in the upper 40s with partly sunny skies.


Saint Joseph
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 34°
Fairfax
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Today was another cloudy, with a few peaks of sunshine, and cool day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Most of the moisture has stayed away from the region and dry conditions are expected for the next few days. Warmer temperatures are also on the horizon this week.
