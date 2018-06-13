Clear

St. Joe Mustangs Giving Back At Camp

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 2:29 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

The St. Joe Mustangs were at Camp Quality Monday afternoon to help out, and interact with the kids that were at camp.

The Mustangs had a off day Monday, and decided to spend their free time at Camp Quality. Camp Quality is a special camp for kids who have gone through different trauma in their lives. The camp allows kids to have fun playing games, go swimming, and be in a care free enviorment. 

The players helped with the American Ninja Warrior obstacle course at the camp, and were able to help lead the campers through other fun activities throughout the day as well.

The St. Joe Mustangs are on the road Wednesday in Joplin, and will return home Thursday for a three game homestand. 

Not a bad Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Daytime highs have reached into the low 80s and with dew points in the 50s it was a nice spring like day.
