St Joseph Beats the Heat

What exactly is there to do when its this hot in St Joseph?

"I usually play golf but I'm skipping it today, just stayin' inside." said Coby Lamb, a man with his wife at the East Hills Mall.

There, we found lots of people doing their best to beat the heat. "Well its too hot to exercise outside so we came to the mall to walk some laps and get some exercise in." said Amy Coverett, a mom of two. While she enjoys her exercise, her son has another way of staying cool. "I drink slushies," when asked what his favorite flavor was he said, "Lemonade and cherry."

There are those who just stay home, "Yeah I like chilling at my house pretty much, watching netflix." said Skylar Budgett, a teenager at the mall with her friends. While there are others who know exactly where to go to keep cool.

"Its a day off and its too hot to do anything else, so we're enjoying the water. said Jessica Meyer, another mom at the park with her son Jax. They're certainly not the only ones taking a dip.

"Its just a hot day, and its wonderful to be in the pool cause its warm and like the water is refreshing." said Remington Hamm, a boy at the Aquatic Park.

As the tempurature continues to climb, so does concern for those who have to be out. "If you're sweating, you're miserable, but if you're not sweating, you're in trouble." said Frank Berkemier, a man at the mall.

And everyone has the following advice to give on this steamy thursday.

"Drink plenty of water, just drink drink and drink," said Berkemeier "Lots of water." said Kinzey Smock, another teenager in Budgett's group. "I have my water right here, yes its very important to drink," says Coverett.

Its great advice to help us all beat the heat. "We love the pool!" said Jax.