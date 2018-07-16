St Joseph CVB hosts Workshop Tour

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Show Me St. Jo Workshop is a different way to experience the city,

"I think it appeals to every type and every type of interest I would say" said Kelsi Neill, a member of the tour.

The St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau wants residents to come along for the ride.

"Our job at the Convention and Vistors Bureau is to market and sell St. Joseph outside of Buchanan county, so we work really hard to get those visitors here." said Lindsay Bernard, of the St. Joseph CVB.

People from all around took the tour in hopes of discovering something new about the place they call home.

"We've learned everything from attractions, to food, to your history of St Joseph." said Neill.

History was a big takeaway for some on the tour.

"Our motor-coach went through Museum Hill, and they explained who originally built these homes." said Ryan Dowell, another member of the tour.

European architecture is seen throughout, including Downtown where Neill works.

"Its been really nice to be involved with the development and growth of Downtown St. Joseph." said Neill.

It's growth she's seen first hand.

"There's so many more food venues down there, so many more small businesses popping up, little boutique shops, home goods..."said Neill.

Its things like these that inspire people to explore everything this city has to offer.

"The people that live here are probably our most valuable resources to reach out to people that are traveling through our community." said Dowell.

There was something for everyone on The Show Me St. Jo Workshop tour

"...and it has I guess, opened my eyes to a lot of other attractions and features that St. Joe has to offer. said Neill.

The St Joseph CVB will host another tour sometime in the Fall.