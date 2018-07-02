St. Joseph Catholic Schools Announce New Partnership

ST. JOSEPH, MO

The St. Joseph Catholic Schools announced a new partnership with each other. The elementary schools are partnering with Bishop LeBlond High School for a new website and marketing campaign.

In an effort to educate parents about different educational options for their children, the campaign will include a new website, social media accounts, and a billboard on the Belt Highway.

It is the first time the schools have all come together to unify resources that promote Catholic education.

You can visit their new website at stjosephcatholicschools.com.