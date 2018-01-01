St. Joseph Firefighter Caught in KU Edwards Campus Bomb Scare

(OVERLAND PARK, Ks.) A bomb threat on the University of Kansas Edwards Campus Tuesday afternoon created widespread fear for several students, including a St. Joseph Firefighter taking classes there.

Benjamin Holland, three year SJFD firefighter and father of four, said it was only the second time his class was meeting for the spring semester. He said the class began as usual until an older student walked in wearing a large vest and baseball cap.

"He was acting real nervous. He started walking towards the front of the room and our instructor said why don't you find a seat and tell us your name," Holland said. "That's when he [the suspect] said 'well my name's Richard and I have a bomb strapped to me and I'm carrying a bag of grenades and I'm going to blow everybody up."

The suspect was arrested on scene, and was identified as Richard Ellis, 63. Ellis alleged to having a bomb strapped to him, and was carrying a bag full of explosives.

"Our instructor just quickly said 'sir would you allow my students to leave?' And he was like 'yeah I guess so," Holland said.

Afterwards, Holland said the professor quickly began to notify campus security and the police. As that was taking place, Holland said he began to have a conversation with the suspect, trying to get the man to stay calm.

"I said 'are you a new student here?' And he said 'I am, I'm a junior and I know I'm never going to graduate so nobody is going to graduate.' That's when I said 'I hope your wrong," Holland said.

Overland Park Public Information Officer John Lacy said the police quickly responded to the scene around 4:30 p.m. and searched Ellis, his car and the campus for any explosives.

Authorities said no bombs or explosives were found on campus.

"When you're in the moment it seems like forever," Holland said. "I think that the police did a great job, that the KU office and the security officers were great and my professor was fantastic."

Ellis was charged with aggravated criminal threat.

Students were able to resume their evening classes Tuesday night.