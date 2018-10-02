St. Joseph Health Department to hold free flu clinic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph Health Department is hosting a free flu shot clinic.

The clinic will be held at the REC Center, 2701 SW Parkway in St. Joseph on Wednesday, October 10 from 8:30 a.m. until noon or while supplies last.

The shots are open to anyone 18 and older who lives in Buchanan County.

Health officials recommend everyone six months and older to get a flu shot. This year's flu vaccine is designed to protect against four different flu viruses.

An estimated 80,000 Americans died of flu and its complications last winter, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The flu also killed 180 young children last year. Additionally, the nation experienced a record-breaking estimated 900,000 hospitalizations last flu season.