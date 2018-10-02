Clear

St. Joseph Health Department to hold free flu clinic

The shots are open to anyone 18 and older who lives in Buchanan County.

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 9:50 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph Health Department is hosting a free flu shot clinic.

The clinic will be held at the REC Center, 2701 SW Parkway in St. Joseph on Wednesday, October 10 from 8:30 a.m. until noon or while supplies last.

Health officials recommend everyone six months and older to get a flu shot. This year's flu vaccine is designed to protect against four different flu viruses.

An estimated 80,000 Americans died of flu and its complications last winter, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The flu also killed 180 young children last year. Additionally, the nation experienced a record-breaking estimated 900,000 hospitalizations last flu season.

We are waking up to cloudy skies this Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s as we have a cold front down to our south. Tuesday will be a much warmer day with high temperatures getting into the 80s as a warm front lifts north of us allowing for the southerly winds to pick up. We will see some sunshine during the afternoon.
