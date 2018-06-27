Clear

St. Joseph Health Department, Northwest Health Services Provide HIV Testing

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 9:50 AM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.- New drugs are circulating to help treat HIV to the point to where it's often no longer a fatal disease, but the St. Joseph Health Department still wants people to know their status.

This week marks National HIV Testing Awareness Week. Northwest Health Services teamed up with the St. Joseph Health Department to provide HIV and Hepatitis C testing. 

Staff use pin-prick needles and rapid tests to provide results in 20 minutes. 

"Its very important to get tested becauxse you need to know your status you need to make sure your safe and the people around you are safe," Northwest Health Services' J.D. Carrel said. "There are so many treatments that are out there. It's not the death sentence that it used to be; as long as you take medications and get your viral load down and that prevents you from passing the disease on".

The St. Joseph Health Department offers HIV testing for only $10 every Monday-Friday, though the fee can possibly be waived. 

