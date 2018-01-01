Third Home Catches Fire on Block of South 17th

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph home sustained significant smoke damage after a late afternoon fire.

The Fire Department responded to the home on South 17th and Lafayette Streets around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

This is the third house fire on that block since November. The department said they're not sure why fires continue popping up in that same area.

The daughter of the owner of the home that burned on Sunday said the homes are owned by different people. She also told KQ2 the electricity had been shut off as the home had been vacant for about a year, however some electricity was on as firefighters faught the smoke on Sunday.

Fire Investigator Rob Blizzard said no injuries were reported, and the home was vacant.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.