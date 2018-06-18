St. Joseph Man Charged with Assaulting 2 Deputies

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man faces charges for allegedly assaulting two Buchanan County deputies.

Prosecutors charged Jason Lee Roberts Monday with assault and resisting arrest.

Authorities say Roberts had an outstanding warrant and was the target of a drug investigation when Drug Task Force investigators approached him at Casey’s Gas Station near Hyde Park Wednesday.

Roberts allegedly assaulted one investigator, got into his car, backed into another investigator and then rammed a Drug Task Force car before he fled.

The deputies suffered minor injuries.

Roberts was arrested Friday.