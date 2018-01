(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for bank robbery in 2016.

Scroll for more content...

50-year-old Terry Hagar was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 12 for robbing the UMB bank located on North Belt Highway in March of 2016.

Hagar previously served 22 years in prison for another bank robbery and was on supervised release when he robbed the UMB.