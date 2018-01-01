wx_icon Saint Joseph 45°

wx_icon Maryville 45°

wx_icon Savannah 45°

wx_icon Cameron 43°

wx_icon Fairfax 45°

Clear

St. Joseph Mayoral Race Preview: Part 2

In our second segment profiling the five St. Joseph mayoral candidates, we hear from Bill McMurray and Chet Lake Jr.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2018 11:50 AM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2018 11:50 AM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

We continue our coverage of the St. Joseph mayoral candidate profiles with Bill McMurray and Chet Lake Jr.

Scroll for more content...

The primary election next Tuesday will reduce the five candidates  to two.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events