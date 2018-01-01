St. Joseph Mayoral Race Preview: Part 2

We continue our coverage of the St. Joseph mayoral candidate profiles with Bill McMurray and Chet Lake Jr.
Scroll for more content...
The primary election next Tuesday will reduce the five candidates to two.
In our second segment profiling the five St. Joseph mayoral candidates, we hear from Bill McMurray and Chet Lake Jr.
We continue our coverage of the St. Joseph mayoral candidate profiles with Bill McMurray and Chet Lake Jr.
The primary election next Tuesday will reduce the five candidates to two.