St. Joseph Native Running for State Senate

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph native is running for the 34th District State Senate seat.

Martin T. Rucker II grew up in the south side of St. Joe and graduated from Benton High School in 2003.

Rucker played football at Benton and the University of Missouri before playing for several NFL teams.

His love for the community is what inspired Rucker to run for the senate seat. "To be able to represent the area that I grew up in and the area that I currently live in now," Rucker said. "I'm really looking forward to that opportunity and being out in the community even more here in St. Joseph and really helping get St. Joseph back on track to the awesome city it was while I was growing up."

Rucker said his goal in representing the 34th District in the General Assembly would be to make everyone in the area as proud of St. Joseph as he and his family are.

Current District 34 Senator Rob Schaaf reached his term limit and cannot run for the seat again. Rucker will be facing off against fellow Democrat Pat Conway in the August primary election.

A total of 17 of the senate's 34 seats are up for election in November 2018.

Republicans Galen Higdon, Nick Marshall and Harry Roberts are also running for the District 34 seat.