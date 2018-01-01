St. Joseph Police Asking Public for Information on Walmart Robbery

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Back on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at around 7 p.m., a woman was placing groceries into her vehicle in the parking lot of the North Belt Walmart.

Scroll for more content...

According to St. Joseph Police, the woman had her purse around her arm with three males attempted to steal the purse by force.

The woman was injured in the altercation.

The suspects then fled in a silver 1996-2001 Honda Civic hatchback.

If anyone has any information on the suspects please contact Detective Chase Cotter at 816-236-1456.